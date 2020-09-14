With the status of the stock donation unclear, questions remain concerning how the “paused” gift will ultimately impact the university’s finances. For example, WTXL reported that two days after announcing the massive donation, FAMU sent a letter to Leon County’s Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency withdrawing a $15 million request for funds to renovate its football stadium. However, the news channel could not confirm whether the withdrawal and the donation were related or coincidental.

It may be one of the uncertainties cleared up in the external investigation of FAMU’s donation gaffe as board members look to understand better what happened and put procedures in place to prevent similar situations.