After winning the third season of American Idol, Fantasia’s career began to soar. She signed to J Records, released her debut single “I Believe” which made it onto the Billboard Hot 100. The North Carolina native then released her debut album Free Yourself which made it onto the Billboard 200. Her second studio album titled Fantasia featured her hit “When I See U” which surged over the last few years via social media.

The Grammy award-winning singer-actress also starred in the 2023 version of “The Color Purple,” showcasing her many talents. Not only has her musical success been amplified by appearances on Broadway and in films, she’s also become quite the fashion icon. With so much work to pull from, her recent and well-deserved moments in the spotlight, here’s what we know about Fantasia’s net worth.

Who Is Fantasia?

Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage

The NAACP Image Award and BAFTA Award winner’s voice has been compared to musical greats such as Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. It’s even been reported that the raspy-toned vocalist and R&B duo K-Ci & JoJo are cousins, confirming that the gift of singing runs in the family. She’s a mother of three who has overcome major hurdles throughout her life that have impacted the continuity of her career.

Still, Fantasia has maintained an optimistic outlook backed by her faith which she speaks to in interviews. And, her recent role of “Celie,” first played by legend, Whoopi Goldberg, gave her the painful, but beneficial opportunity to tap into a self-love that she hopes resonated with and inspired the audience. Fantasia is a walking comeback story that we love to see!

What Is Fantasia’s Net Worth?

Television appearances ranging from American Dreams and All of Us to The Fantasia Barrino Story and RuPaul’s Drag Race have all contributed to the multihyphenate mom’s net worth. First reported to be $500,000, Fantasia’s standing net worth is upwards of $5 million. Her voice has been requested by several award shows for tributes to everyone from Aretha Franklin to Patti LaBelle.

She’s also opened for a number of artists on tour including Jamie Foxx and Kanye West. Her Broadway appearances in The Color Purple and After Midnight have also contributed to her net worth in addition to the release of her autobiography (in book form) which inspired the Lifetime film adaptation.

Where Is Fantasia Now?

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

If nothing else, Fantasia has maintained an active career which has taken another turn for the best following her success with “The Color Purple” film. She released her first single in a while with her older brother, Rico Barrino, titled “Let’s Dance” which is a house party inspired track. Also featured in the video is merch from Sigma Gamma Rho, the sorority to which Fantasia belongs as an honorary member.

This year has brought forward a number of accolades as well including being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in addition to entertainment company Rock Soul Productions with producer Yvonne McNair. Between Fantasia’s resurgence and resilience, we are so excited to see what’s next.