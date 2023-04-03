Principal Jorge Sandoval commended Dixon-Tyrell for her dedication to returning to the Bushwick campus to educate students about financial literacy.

“I must commend Shanisha for bringing us all together today,” he said to the crowdat the event. “I am a proud educator, but more importantly, I am proud to have been Shanisha’s U.S. history teacher. She was an awesome student during her time here. Partnering with her as a principal, and seeing the respect between us as a former student and teacher, is truly amazing. We aspire for this event to grow larger.”

To conclude the event, Amber Le’Shea, CEO and founder of Ratchet Assets, served as the moderator on a panel alongside speakers Albania Rosario (CEO and founder of Fashion Designers of Latin America), Francis Kway (co-founder of Cheat Code TV and Cheat Code for Kids), Julie Hansson (director of talent marketing), and Gregory Barnes (clinician of Youth Basketball Community Relations). Together, they shared the challenges and triumphs they experienced early on in their careers, providing valuable insights and inspiration to the audience.