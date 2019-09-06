The iconic home was originally built in 1895 for a white family, according to the National Park Service. Rev. Adam Daniel Williams bought the house in 1909 and moved in with his wife Jennie Celeste, as well as their 6-year-old daughter, Alberta Christine. When Alberta married a minister named Michael Luther King in 1926, the couple moved in with her parents at the home at 501 Auburn Avenue. The Kings gave birth to three children at the home. The first child was named Michael Jr. He later changed his name to Martin Luther King Jr. after his father did the same. The house now stands as one of the most iconic sites in Atlanta.

“Quick action saved the jewel of our city, something very important to Atlanta,” Schierbaum said.