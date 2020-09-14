If France does pass the proposed ban on hair-based discrimination, it would be the first country to implement such a policy on a national level, moving it past the United States. In the U.S., a federal version of the CROWN Act has passed the House of Representatives but has stalled in the Senate. At least 22 states have passed a version of the CROWN Act, with additional states and territories, including Puerto Rico, considering similar legislation. Even in states with these laws in place, however, Black individuals have still faced exclusion because of their hairstyles, showing that the fight against hair-based discrimination remains an uphill battle.

Now, France has entered that battle. Should its proposed legislation pass, it will be both a major victory in the movement to fight hair discrimination and an advancement for France as it recognizes the types of racial discrimination and marginalization within its borders that it has often chosen to ignore.