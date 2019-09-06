FUBU had one of its biggest moments in 1997 when LL Cool J appeared in a GAP commercial wearing FUBU.

“He changed the game with that one,” Perrin said.

FUBU’s creators are thrilled to see their product is still popular among young artists.

“You’ll see a lot of the young artists, they have a silent message. I know Drake supports it a lot. SZA supports it all the time. [Lil] Yachty. So, a lot of artists today are doing their LL Cool J,” John said, per Yahoo.

The iconic trailblazers have clearly changed the perception of fashion drastically since launching their business in the 1990s. They said their goal has always been to appeal to people of different ages and backgrounds.

“When it’s older, it’s people who know what it is, and they have a choice of anything and everything, and they chose that,” John said. “And the younger artists who are trying to do the subliminal. And then a lot of times, it’s the younger kids who are saying, ‘This is mine. I’m gonna reset this thing off because I’m creating an identity that you don’t know about.’ They’re very pro-conscious. We’ve always tried to appeal to those [people].”