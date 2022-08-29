Pink Friday 2 gives the Barbz 22 new songs that allow them to jam a diverse selection of music for just over one hour. In addition to J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future and Tasha Cobbs are some other rappers and singers featured on the LP. The hip-hop icon’s album has received praise from fans and critics who are saying the music is nostalgic, reminding them of her early years.

“Oh Nicki I say it under a lot of pics but I’m SO proud of you and this ALBUM! Everything you’ve set out to do you’ve done and this album feels like a full circle moment. Take this monumental moment in girl!! You’ve done it YET AGAIN! We all love you so much, Happy Birthday & see you on TOUR PERIOD,” one fan wrote in her comment section on Instagram.