Nicki Minaj‘s notorious fanbase known as The Barbz has gone viral yet again, but this time it’s for creating an AI world leading up to the long-awaited release of the rapper’s Pink Friday 2 album, which is out now.
The Barbz have been waiting on the edge of their seats for the multi-talented celeb ever since she announced her fifth studio album, especially after the release date was pushed back from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8, which also marks the Trinidadian rapper’s 41st birthday.
On Wednesday, the MTV Video Vanguard Award recipient shared a very short video with the words “Gag City Update” flashing before a warning appeared to promote the project, which only heightened the Barbz’s anticipation.
This inspired Nicki’s fanbase to kill time and gift Nicki with something social media has never seen before: Gag City.
The entire AI-generated city was the color pink to match the theme of the album cover. Some of the photos include pink planes, pink buildings, pink clouds, people donning pink ensembles and more.
Special guests even touched down in the city like J. Cole, who is featured on the track titled, “Let Me Calm Down,” while others like Rihanna and Ariana Grande made appearances as well.
Pink Friday 2 gives the Barbz 22 new songs that allow them to jam a diverse selection of music for just over one hour. In addition to J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future and Tasha Cobbs are some other rappers and singers featured on the LP. The hip-hop icon’s album has received praise from fans and critics who are saying the music is nostalgic, reminding them of her early years.
“Oh Nicki I say it under a lot of pics but I’m SO proud of you and this ALBUM! Everything you’ve set out to do you’ve done and this album feels like a full circle moment. Take this monumental moment in girl!! You’ve done it YET AGAIN! We all love you so much, Happy Birthday & see you on TOUR PERIOD,” one fan wrote in her comment section on Instagram.
“nicki it’s sooo good like wow im actually stunned and gagged & im not just saying that cuz ily.. you actually shocked me and gave me flow bars and so many different vibes and genres like i feel like u made this for ME! You are mother! you ATE🦄🦄,” another supporter agreed.
“So Blessed Onika!!! Smh NO SKIPS!! 💎👑 10/10/10/10/10/10/10/10 Happy birthday Queen 🖤,” someone else commented.
Five years after her album Queen was released in 2018, Nicki is proving that she’s still a hip-hop powerhouse. Since Pink Friday 2‘s release, many of the songs have already made a splash and are taking over the music charts as the LP has nine tracks on the Apple Top 10 Chart, including “Needle,” “Everybody,” “Barbie Dangers,” “FTCU” and “Are You Gone Already?”
Have you listened to Pink Friday 2 yet? If you have, share your thoughts below!