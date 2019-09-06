Gayle King is shooting her shot at Lenny Kravitz. King made her feelings very clear when the rocker sat down for a Good Morning America interview to promote his latest studio album, Blue Electric Light.
King asked Kravitz, “Do you have a significant other in your life? And can I beat her ass if she is?”
As they burst into laughter following the question, King clarified that she was joking about the violence part. However, there’s no joke when it comes to King’s adoration for Kravitz, who proceeded to seriously answer her question.
“You know, when you desire something you’re looking for it, right? But I find that when you don’t look is when you find it,” he said. “And I’m at a place where I’ve said this for several years, ‘I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m ready.’ I wasn’t ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now.”
During her interview with Kravitz, King observed how Kravitz seemed very comfortable in his own skin.
“That’s a constant journey, but I feel great,” he responded.
King was happy to share that she understands the iconic musician: “That’s how I feel too. Here’s to us, Lenny Kravitz,” she said before exchanging a warm handshake.
Recently, King was featured in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated‘s iconic Swimsuit issue. So needless to say, the news anchor is feeling herself, and rightfully so!
“I’m having a pretty good day, how about you?! Still on a @si_swimsuit high!” she wrote on Instagram as she showed off her photoshoot for the magazine.
Kravitz, who recently turned 60, added that he has “never felt more young,” finding inspiration in the Bahamas during the pandemic.
“I made about four albums while I was there,” he told King. “This is the one that I felt needed to come first. It felt very immediate. It felt like this was the beginning of the wave that I should be riding.”