As they burst into laughter following the question, King clarified that she was joking about the violence part. However, there’s no joke when it comes to King’s adoration for Kravitz, who proceeded to seriously answer her question.

“You know, when you desire something you’re looking for it, right? But I find that when you don’t look is when you find it,” he said. “And I’m at a place where I’ve said this for several years, ‘I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m ready.’ I wasn’t ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now.”