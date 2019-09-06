A Georgia state representative is speaking out after Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. accused her of falsely misrepresenting herself as a member.
State Rep. Angela Moore, who told her side of the story in an email to 11Alive, gave an her explanation as to why college records don’t show that she is a member of the historically Black sorority. The Georgia representative said there is confusion about her records because her current name doesn’t match her former married name.
“I am in the process of having the national chapter investigate and confirm my membership,” Moore told 11Alive.
WSB-TV also did an investigation into the matter and reached out to Moore. They report, “At first, Moore said she was not lying about being a Delta and that her opponent was trying to smear her name. She said she pledged under her former married name and that her current name doesn’t match her membership records. Then she said she had her membership card and paperwork to show Washington. On a third call, she said she didn’t have the documents.”
A WSB-TV reporter asked Washington, “Are you a Delta?” She answered with, “No, I’m not.” Later in the day, she responded via text message and said, “I am in the process of having the national chapter investigate and confirm my membership.” A WSB-TV interview as scheduled on Friday, but Moore did not show up.
Moore just won re-election against Dee Haigler, a member of Delta Sigma Theta. “How can your judgment be trusted,” Haigler told WSB-TV when asked about the controversy. “How can you have any credibility?”
She said, “I am not the one who told everyone that she is a member of Delta Sigma Theta. She did, so she needs to take ownership for her own actions.”
Moore initially came under scrutiny after Amaris L. Johnson, the southern regional director of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., addressed the issue in a recent statement. According to NewsOne, Johnson said in her letter that there had been misinformation about which candidates were Delta Sigma Theta members.
Leadership for Delta Sigma Theta made a statement on GA State Rep. Angela Moore: “Although Ms. Moore continues to represent herself in various forums as a member of Delta Sigma Theta; there are no records to support her membership.”
“As it relates to the election of the Georgia State Representative District 91, there is only one candidate (Dee Dawkins-Haigler) that is a duly initiated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,” Johnson wrote.
Johnson added that several people emailed her about Moore, questioning her membership status.
“Although Ms. Moore continues to represent herself in various forums as a member of Delta Sigma Theta; there are no records to support her membership,” Johnson wrote.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. also released a statement to confirm that Moore is not affiliated with the sorority.
“We conducted an extensive review of our membership records and conferred with the alleged initiation chapter,” the organization told 11Alive. “We also contacted Ms. Moore several times to obtain additional information to support our search. We can confirm that Ms. Angela Moore is not, and has not ever been, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.”
A video from earlier this year shows Moore throwing up the Delta Sigma Theta pyramid hand sign as she salutes another person while recognizing Georgia Municipal Association Day at the Capitol.
When she went to social media in 2022 to celebrate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, Moore gave another Delta Sigma salute, saying “You go sister soror!,” 11Alive reported.
Delta Sigma Theta, founded by 22 female students at Howard University in 1913, has played a key role in advocating for key issues, including women’s rights, education, home ownership and financial literacy.