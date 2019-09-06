A Georgia state representative is speaking out after Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. accused her of falsely misrepresenting herself as a member.

State Rep. Angela Moore, who told her side of the story in an email to 11Alive, gave an her explanation as to why college records don’t show that she is a member of the historically Black sorority. The Georgia representative said there is confusion about her records because her current name doesn’t match her former married name.

“I am in the process of having the national chapter investigate and confirm my membership,” Moore told 11Alive.

WSB-TV also did an investigation into the matter and reached out to Moore. They report, “At first, Moore said she was not lying about being a Delta and that her opponent was trying to smear her name. She said she pledged under her former married name and that her current name doesn’t match her membership records. Then she said she had her membership card and paperwork to show Washington. On a third call, she said she didn’t have the documents.”

A WSB-TV reporter asked Washington, “Are you a Delta?” She answered with, “No, I’m not.” Later in the day, she responded via text message and said, “I am in the process of having the national chapter investigate and confirm my membership.” A WSB-TV interview as scheduled on Friday, but Moore did not show up.

Moore just won re-election against Dee Haigler, a member of Delta Sigma Theta. “How can your judgment be trusted,” Haigler told WSB-TV when asked about the controversy. “How can you have any credibility?”

She said, “I am not the one who told everyone that she is a member of Delta Sigma Theta. She did, so she needs to take ownership for her own actions.”