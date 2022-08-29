In the southwest and southeast, two places with 20 million residents, communities are expected to face a surge in heat, which will be unbeneficial to the economy as “proportional productivity losses as high as 18%” will be a drastic change. The temperature rising leads to fewer people showing up to work and less time spent working in already gritty outdoor conditions. Heat waves can also increase strain on water, energy and transportation resulting in power shortages or even blackouts.