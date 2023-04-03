“Today last year I convinced my almost 90 or maybe more years old Granny, cuz we don’t know how old she is, my mom’s mother to switch clothes with me and have a shoot to my surprise, she was up for the idea. This by far has been the highlight of my career, I will forever cherish these special moments,” Dee wrote in the post’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee (@thevintagepoint_)

After garnering thousands of likes on social media, Dee launched the “Granny Series,” showcasing Grandma Chola in bold prints, vibrant colors, intricate jewelry and eye-catching accessories, per BOTWC. She began holding weekly photoshoots in Grandma Chola’s home in Zambia, highlighting the timeless beauty of the now-Southern African model.

Since Grandma Chola has become the internet’s favorite grandmother, Dee is hosting the “Legendary Glamma Exhibition” on June 30 in the Bronx from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. The event will showcase Chola’s most iconic art and previously unreleased works. Five autographed T-shirts and exclusive prints will also be available for purchase. Attendees can look forward to a unique celebration of vintage fashion and timeless beauty.