A New York City-based fashion stylist has taken social media by storm with her latest series, featuring her beloved grandmother dressed in vintage fashion. The heartwarming project has captivated audiences and celebrates her close relationship with the matriarch.
The stylist, Dee, runs her Instagram account under the brand name @TheVintagePoint_, frequently sharing photos of her grandmother, Margret Chola, Because of Them We Can reported. Last year, Dee decided to include her grandmother in an impromptu photo shoot, and to no surprise, she has become an internet sensation ever since.
In early March, Dee shared a post to her Instagram account, stating that she had to “convince” Grandma Chola to be part of her creative process and the fact that she still does not know how old she is.
“Today last year I convinced my almost 90 or maybe more years old Granny, cuz we don’t know how old she is, my mom’s mother to switch clothes with me and have a shoot to my surprise, she was up for the idea. This by far has been the highlight of my career, I will forever cherish these special moments,” Dee wrote in the post’s caption.
After garnering thousands of likes on social media, Dee launched the “Granny Series,” showcasing Grandma Chola in bold prints, vibrant colors, intricate jewelry and eye-catching accessories, per BOTWC. She began holding weekly photoshoots in Grandma Chola’s home in Zambia, highlighting the timeless beauty of the now-Southern African model.
Since Grandma Chola has become the internet’s favorite grandmother, Dee is hosting the “Legendary Glamma Exhibition” on June 30 in the Bronx from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. The event will showcase Chola’s most iconic art and previously unreleased works. Five autographed T-shirts and exclusive prints will also be available for purchase. Attendees can look forward to a unique celebration of vintage fashion and timeless beauty.
