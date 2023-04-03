Halle Bailey has opened up about her experience with postpartum depression three months after giving birth to her son Halo. The entertainer took to Snapchat to share her experience and shed light on a common understanding that she says has a stigma attached to it.
“I just wanted to speak a little bit about my postpartum journey as a new mom,” she said, according to BCK Online. “I have severe, severe postpartum, and I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad, and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out.”
Bailey highlighted the support she has been receiving from her partner DDG in their journey as new parents.
“You all know that Halo has the most amazing daddy in the world,” she added. “Moo Moo is just the perfect dad to him. He loves him so much; he’s so present. And I couldn’t have asked for a better person to have a baby with because of how present he is and how much he wants to be in his life and how supportive he is of me and my ventures.”
The 24-year-old actor and singer noted how happy she is to have given birth to Halo. She said her experience with postpartum depression is linked to how she sees her new body as a mother.
“Halo is a miracle. He is perfect. He is beautiful. When I look at him, I cry because of how special he is. The only thing that’s been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body,” Bailey said. “I feel like a completely different person when I look in the mirror. I just feel like I’m in a whole new body, and I don’t know who I am.”
She decided to open up about her experience to address the stigma attached to this experience, which is commonly shared by women after giving birth due to drastic hormonal and lifestyle changes.
“I do think there’s a little bit of a stigma when you hear about people talking about postpartum. Now going through it, I feel like it feels like you’re swimming in this ocean that’s like the biggest waves you’ve ever felt, and you’re trying not to drown,” Bailey said.
“Even though you may look up to certain people and you think that they are celebrities, and they appear to have it all together, you never know what somebody else is going through, especially someone who just had a baby literally,” she added.