Bailey highlighted the support she has been receiving from her partner DDG in their journey as new parents.

“You all know that Halo has the most amazing daddy in the world,” she added. “Moo Moo is just the perfect dad to him. He loves him so much; he’s so present. And I couldn’t have asked for a better person to have a baby with because of how present he is and how much he wants to be in his life and how supportive he is of me and my ventures.”