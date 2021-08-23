Five-year-old rapper Savannah “VanVan” McConneaughey has dropped her new song “Be You,” featuring T.I. and Tiny Harris’ youngest daughter Heiress Harris.

The music video was released on Friday and directed by MC Lyte, according to Atlanta Black Star. The storyline begins in a classroom where the two girls are captured with their friends. Their teacher steps out of the classroom to take a call and instructs the kids to consider the concept of “Be You.” As the educator is absent, the children break into song and dance to their tracks.

Additionally, the tune is kid-friendly and intended to motivate listeners.

“You can be anything that you wanna be. Yeah, I’m living proof ’cause I’m living out my dreams. Tell all the haters’ get to steppin’,’ let ’em leave. All we do is win, win, win, best believe,” Heiress sings in the song.

The 5-year-old and the 8-year-old announced their collaboration at the beginning of the month, appearing very excited and proud of what they were about to release.

“My girl @therealvanvan_ hit me up to feature on her new song!! Can’t wait for u to hear what we did!! ‘Be You’ coming soon,” Heiress’ Instagram post read.

VanVan’s Instagram account posted a picture of Heiress and herself in the studio along with the caption.

“I need y’all to understand how dope this track is…. These 2 young ladies showed levels in the studio…. That I have never seen… to sit back and watch them put this song together was magic…. And their bond made the track 10x better…. @mclyte @majorgirl @iamreginalove really brung the best out these young ladies.”

“Be You” is the second single from VanVan, who is working on her debut album. VanVan took the internet by storm after her parents posted videos of their daughter creating her own raps over nursery rhymes.