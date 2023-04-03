According to ABC 11, Elliot defeated her opponent, Greg Etheridge, and officially became the next mayor to represent Henderson, North Carolina.

Mayor-elect Elliot will be sworn into office in January and said it was an “honor” to hold the groundbreaking position.

“It’s an honor to me for the shoulders that I’m standing on,” Elliot told ABC11.

She recalled her mother, grandmothers, Rev. William Clayton and several other family members taking to the polls in Henderson to make this historic moment possible.