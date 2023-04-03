A new study unveiled Gen Zers’ cities of choice when moving. SmartAsset looked at 268 of the country’s largest cities and data from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2022. It counted Gen Zers aged between 18 and 24 to conduct the study.
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor welcomed 31,394 new young residents in 2022. Gen Z represented 35.9% of the inhabitants of this college town.
Provo, Utah
Nearly 25% of the population of Provo was Gen Z last year, with 27,523 new transplants. The city attracted people from both within Utah and out of state.
Boulder, Colorado
Over 33% of Boulder’s residents were Gen Zers in 2022, with 25,028 newcomers. The city had the highest rate of people aged 18-24 migrating to the town from Boulder County.
College Station, Texas
Gen Z now makes up 39.2% of the population in the Texas city, with 27,247 newcomers. The majority of young newcomers came from within Texas in 2022.
Athens, Georgia
Athens became home to 22,213 new Gen Z residents in 2022. Gen Zers now make up nearly 27% of the city’s residents.
Tallahassee, Florida
Tallahassee welcomed 34,570 newcomers in 2022, and Gen Z now accounts for 29.5% of the city’s total inhabitants.
Berkeley, California
Berkeley received the highest rate of Gen Z movers from abroad at 13%. It attracted 18,699 Gen Z newcomers. Young residents now make up 26.5% of Berkeley’s total population.
Gainesville, Florida
This Floridian city welcomed 22,262 Gen Z newcomers in 2022. This demographic represents nearly 35.0% of Gainesville’s residents.
Columbia, South Carolina
Gen Z represents almost 26% of Columbia, with 20,778 newcomers moving in last year.
Syracuse, New York
Syracuse welcomed 19,664 new Gen Z residents in 2022. Gen Zers now make up 19.6% of the total population.