Krystel Spell has carved out an unexpected career in the influencer space that all started when she was 22 and met a young Marine named Andre. He had just finished a stint in the Corps, but they fell in love, got married, and set out to build a beautiful life together. When the young couple decided Andre’s return to the military—this time with the U.S. Army—was the best route for their financial goals, Krystel found herself adjusting to deployments, living on base, and navigating motherhood—all while finding herself.

“My experience as an Army spouse made me far more solution-oriented,” she recalls. “It really accelerated my maturity, especially as a young mom with two kids. It also taught me to handle life’s curveballs with more grace.”

Krystel’s experiences shaped her next most important skill: empathy. “Early on, I saw how the Army often brings together young couples who might find themselves in new places, far from their usual support networks,” she says. “This inspired me to get involved in building a supportive community for Army spouses… I always found myself playing the role of an unofficial welcome committee at any base we were stationed at. I made it a point to greet new spouses, especially those navigating this lifestyle for the first time.”

Krystel’s devotion to building supportive connections for Army spouses extended far beyond the bases she and her family called home. In fact, it led to an entirely new career. Today, Krystel manages a network of military influencers and content creators, as well as digital lifestyle destinations for military families and spouses. And it all started when she founded the blog and online community, Army Wife 101.

“I’ve always been an active member of online communities, and I noticed a gap in resources specifically tailored to the day-to-day realities of Army life. New Army spouses often face a steep learning curve—from understanding Army housing and making friends on base to navigating shopping at the commissary and dealing with deployments,” she explains. “This led me to create Army Wife 101… It’s all about building a community where Army spouses can find familiarity and support as they tackle the unique challenges of Army life.”

Krystel’s digital and social footprint covers a wide range of topics for military families, but her top three pieces of advice to newcomers are applicable, in many ways, to those outside the Army as well:

Tip 1: Build Community: Connect with others in person and online. Social media groups and spouse support events are great starting points.

Tip 2: Prioritize Self-Care: Take care of your mental and physical health. “Living in beautiful places like Hawaii taught me to enjoy my surroundings, even if my husband was deployed.”

Tip 3: Research Army Life Ahead of Time: Learn about benefits like Tricare (a healthcare program for service members and their families). Talk with your loved ones in the Army about the best ways and resources to stay connected. Being prepared can reduce stress during deployments and moves.

Krystel didn’t take what she saw on TV and in movies as face value for how Army spouses stay connected with their families. Instead, she nurtured a healthy relationship with her spouse, whether he’s home or deployed, taking advantage of mailing care packages

“When Andre was deployed, keeping him involved in everyday life was important… updating him about the kids and home life,” she says. “It may sound corny, but I also made it a point to send him things like a small Christmas tree during the holidays and a box filled with gifts and treats not just for him but for his fellow soldiers too. It brought him joy and definitely helped him feel the love from home… It also helped create a better work environment for him because when you feel supported and remembered, you bring that positive energy into everything you do, even in challenging settings.”

Krystel also took it a step further using technology as a key role in staying connected. “During our early deployments, we relied on several platforms to send pictures, videos, and messages.” she recalls. “Video chats were a game changer, helping us feel closer despite the distance. We had video date nights. We’d share a meal, or I’d angle the camera towards the TV so we could watch a show together. Anything to maintain a sense of normalcy.”

These efforts played a big role in strengthening relationships and family bonds as well as mental and emotional wellbeing for both Krystel and her husband. “Andre really appreciated all the ways I tried to keep us connected during his deployments. It made a big difference for him, making him still feel very much part of our daily lives back home.”

She thinks adjusting to Army life is particularly challenging for newbies because there’s misconceptions from entertainment. “For example, TV tends to romanticize military life. Yes, my husband’s deployments were challenging but it’s not all dramatic reunions.”

Today, Andre is retired, and Krystel’s wisdom still reigns true for Army spouse life. It’s an experience she treasures, so much so that Krystel maintains her ties and commitment to Army life. “My husband is from Fort Bragg, NC. He was born and raised here and luckily his last duty station was here,” she says. “So, we decided to remain here even after his service. This allows me to stay fully immersed in the Army community.”

