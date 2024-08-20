Culeigha Hinton is a self-described social butterfly. Every room she walks into is an opportunity to discover something or someone new. While in high school, this outgoing personality led her to theatre and an immediate affinity for being center stage. Encouraged by her sisters, a teenaged Culeigha created a YouTube lifestyle vlog where her bubbly personality has attracted nearly 20K subscribers.

After graduating high school, it was time to take steps toward a career path. She initially considered expanding her big screen ambitions in college, but, at the suggestion of her mother, Culeigha took the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB)— which is a military aptitude exam used to determine eligibility and potential job training. Inspired by the prospect that the military could fund her higher education ambitions, the aspiring actress joined the National Guard. “My sisters were like, ‘You’re gonna do it?’ Me, the most glammy of all my girly girl sisters,” Culeigha laughs. “But my family was very supportive and I’m thankful that I had such a good support system.”

Once National Guard basic training was complete, Culeigha began her college career at Georgia State University. By the time she reached junior year, she joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps [ROTC], which is a university-based officer training program and the U.S. Army’s main source of commissioned officers. “I realized how much the military had done for me…and that there was so much potential, so I decided to join [the ROTC].”

This is when the social butterfly found herself in need of a metamorphosis, one that awakened a new direction and an important new skill. “I was nervous. As enlisted personnel in the National Guard, I was used to just doing what I was told,” Culeigha says. “But going into ROTC meant I would have to tell people what to do and kind of influence others.”

The demands of leadership felt like a different kind of stage. But Culeigha was more than ready to take on a whole new role. Here are a few key lessons she learned on her ROTC journey.

The power of professionalism. “I definitely had to learn how to transmute that extrovert energy into something a little bit more professional. ROTC helped me build on that,” she says. “It really taught me how to be a little more structured with my presence and develop an officer’s mindset.”

The four “C’s” matter. As she has moved among various ROTC units, Culeigha used that refined extroverted energy and officer’s mindset to build confidence, community, connection, and open lines of communication. She’s found that community and connection help foster trust, which is critical when it comes to mentoring. But, everything rests on good communication. “One lesson I’ve learned that I like to pass on is that communication helps with everything,” she says. “You know, we have phones, iPads, all the things…but some people just aren’t communicating as they should. I think it’s important to have that good dynamic with people and build bonds and relationships.”

When it comes to leadership roles, Culeigha realized that sometimes she’d need confidence before anything. “Even if you don’t completely feel it, act like you do,” she teaches her cadets. She even pulled on her acting skills to demonstrate. “You definitely need to do your self-work, but if it’s not there yet… build a character. Put all the personalities that you want to be into that character and try to act like her… The more you play it, the more you grow into the person you want to be.”

Get comfortable with the uncomfortable. More than anything, Culeigha has learned that the path to strong leadership skills starts with strong self-knowledge. “You have to get to know yourself and be uncomfortable… so you can love yourself and trust yourself when you’re making decisions in your everyday life,” she muses. “If you don’t then you’re going to take anything and everything people say as the truth.”

You can’t pour from an empty cup. The demands of leadership mean giving 110% every day. At some point, relaxation and recovery are critical. In her downtime, Culeigha likes to read books that help her build up her mindset and be more considerate in how she reacts to stressful situations. She’s also a firm believer in taking time to relax and recenter. “In an officer’s role you have to give so much but it’s so important to put back into yourself. If you don’t, you can’t give anymore.”

Culeigha’s ROTC training, as well as opportunities like her internship with a chaplain at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, have provided insights into military leadership and potential career paths. As a result, today, her mind is bursting with goals and possibilities.

At her college graduation this year, the 22-year-old will be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and after a bit of a break for travel, the Georgia native hopes to land in law school. “I’m excited to take on that challenge,” says Culeigha. “And maybe go into the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.”

Whatever stage she steps onto, this modern, confident, young officer has developed the leadership skills she needs to meet the road ahead.

