Considering the early 2000s aesthetic of Y2K, Ice Spice expressed her penchant for minimalism and how that played into the thought process behind naming the project.

“I have a book full of pages of album names and different ideas,” she shared. “I just really find the beauty in simplicity, and I was just like, ‘You know what, I want it to be short.’ I didn’t want it to be this super long phrase.”