New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) is launching a limited edition MetroCard in honor of Bronx rapper Ice Spice‘s upcoming debut album.
On Sunday, the MTA announced the commemorative MetroCards available at four Bronx and Manhattan stations in honor of the release of her upcoming debut album, Y2K, with Capitol Records. The transit authority is releasing 50,000 of the special edition Ice Spice MetroCards.
During a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple 1, the 24-year-old, whose birthday is Jan. 1, 2000, discussed where she garnered inspiration for the record’s title and energy.
“Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up, I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form,” she said. “It’s duck nails. It’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner, no matter where you go. So, thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else.”
Considering the early 2000s aesthetic of Y2K, Ice Spice expressed her penchant for minimalism and how that played into the thought process behind naming the project.
“I have a book full of pages of album names and different ideas,” she shared. “I just really find the beauty in simplicity, and I was just like, ‘You know what, I want it to be short.’ I didn’t want it to be this super long phrase.”
While she posted on Instagram in November that the album would drop this year and shared in March that she had completed its recording, she has yet to mention an official release date.
