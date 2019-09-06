John P. Shadbar, an Illinois man who allegedly shot his neighbor several times in a racially motivated crime, was arrested on May 8 shortly after the shooting. In a statement released via Facebook, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a neighborhood in Lockport Township, Illinois on May 7 around 5:30 p.m. after getting reports about a 45-year-old woman who her neighbor had shot.

Witnesses told police that Shadbar shot the woman outside and he was walking around his property with a rifle. Shadbar fired multiple shots at the woman “from different outside locations,” witnesses added. Security cameras also caught captured the shooting, NBC News reported.