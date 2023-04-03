In the latest installment released on Friday, she said she has to undergo a third craniotomy after developing a fever. A craniotomy is a surgical procedure during which a small hole is made in the skull, or a piece of bone is removed in order to show part of the brain. In Isabella’s case, she underwent the procedure of having doctors drain excess fluid.

“It’s not as bad as the first time, but I’m really in pain. They do give me pain medicine … they don’t work that well on me. So I’m in a lot of pain,” she said in the YouTube video. “My head really, really hurts right now. Not gonna lie; I’ve been crying a lot. I’m in a lot of pain. It’s not as bad as last time … my face isn’t as puffy, but it literally hurts to do anything.”