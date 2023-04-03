Isabella Strahan shared a new development in her battle against cancer. The 19-year-old daughter of Good Morning America host Michael Strahan has been documenting her journey in a series of YouTube vlogs.
In the latest installment released on Friday, she said she has to undergo a third craniotomy after developing a fever. A craniotomy is a surgical procedure during which a small hole is made in the skull, or a piece of bone is removed in order to show part of the brain. In Isabella’s case, she underwent the procedure of having doctors drain excess fluid.
“It’s not as bad as the first time, but I’m really in pain. They do give me pain medicine … they don’t work that well on me. So I’m in a lot of pain,” she said in the YouTube video. “My head really, really hurts right now. Not gonna lie; I’ve been crying a lot. I’m in a lot of pain. It’s not as bad as last time … my face isn’t as puffy, but it literally hurts to do anything.”
Although the surgery left her feeling better, she said she is experiencing negative emotions.
“There’s ups and downs to this because I was eating so much a week ago and now I can’t eat anything,” she shared. “I’m in a down right now.”
The 19-year-old was discharged from the hospital after a week-long stay and was readmitted after experiencing shortness of breath. She also shared that she has to push back her chemotherapy treatments by a month.
“I’ll be done a little later than I wanted to, but oh well,” Isabella said. “I’m home.”
She revealed in January that she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor while studying at the University of Southern California. Isabella decided to document her journey in partnership with Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center to help children there.