“I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” the 21-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.”

Two other Barnard students, 18-year-old Maryam Iqbal and 21-year-old Soph Dinu, were suspended alongside Hirsi, according to The New York Times. Over 100 people were arrested and issued summonses for trespass on Thursday, police said.