Sunday night, J. Cole backtracked on dissing Lamar and apologized as he took to the stage at Dreamville Festival.

J. Cole apologizes to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on ‘7 Minute Drill’ at Dreamville Fest… “How many of y’all think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest ever to pick up a mic” “I haven’t been sleeping right the last few days… Ib, we taking that diss off streaming… pic.twitter.com/gafW1g6Hw9 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 8, 2024

As HipHopDX reported, he said, “I’m so proud of [Might Delete Later], except for one part. It’s one part of that s**t that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest s**t I did in my f*****g life, right? And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear. I was conflicted because: one, I know my heart and I know how I feel about my peers. These two n****s that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase they greatness. So I felt conflicted ’cause I’m like, bruh, I don’t even feel no way. But the world wanna see blood. I don’t know if y’all can feel that, but the world wanna see blood.”

He continued, “That s**t disrupts my f*****g peace. So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a’s f*****g catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf*****s to ever touch a f*****g microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I. “I just want to come up here and publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest, goofiest s**t. I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly. And I pray that God will line me back up on my purpose and on my path. I pray that my n***a really didn’t feel no way and if he did, my n***a, I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I’ma take that s**t on the chin, boy. Do what you do. All good. It’s love. And I pray that y’all forgive a n***a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path. Because I ain’t gonna lie to y’all, the past two days felt terrible. It let me know how good I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years.”

Cole also said that he would take the song off streaming services.