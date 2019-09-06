Newly obtained court documents have revealed that R&B singer Jaheim was arrested earlier in May and charged with animal cruelty. According to NBC News, court documents stated that six of Jaheim’s dogs did not have “adequate food, water, sanitary conditions and ventilation.” Jaheim, who was charged with six counts of animal cruelty, was released on a $35,000 bond a day later.

How did authorities learn about Jaheim’s alleged animal cruelty?

Animal control officers first met Jaheim on April 27 when they responded to a call about a dog that appeared to be malnourished, as it was seen in a shopping mall parking lot. After the officers spotted the dog tied up to an RV and left alone, Jaheim walked up to the scene and told them they were on private property, Atlanta News First reported.

The animal control officers left the scene without any confrontation, but then returned to the RV with police a day later and once again found Jaheim, who said the officials are harassing him. The R&B star told the officers that his dog is not malnourished but rather young and skinny. Officers, however, determined the dog was “severely emaciated,” and its ribs could be seen. After they decided to return later for the investigation, officers received another report on the next day about another one of the singer’s dogs.

When they went back to Jaheim’s RV with a search warrant, officers found three 10-week-old puppies and an 11-month-old brown hound, along with a 5-year-old pit bull and a brown French bulldog.

What was the condition of the animals in Jaheim’s RV?

The arrest affidavit stated that Jaheim kept the dogs in kennels riddled with urine and feces. Additionally, the dogs were struggling to get air and they had overgrown nails, the document stated. Three of the dogs were severely underweight, officers said. All the dogs are now taken to an animal shelter. Jaheim is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, per Fox 5. The singer’s latest run-in with trouble comes four years after he was charged with third-degree animal cruelty.