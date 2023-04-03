CBS News Philadelphia reported that in mid-April, Hurts donated $200,000 to the School District of Philadelphia to purchase more than 300 air conditioner units for 10 public schools.

He paid a visit to Edward Gideon School in Brewerytown, one of the lucky recipients of his generous donation, spending time with students and staff. The 25-year-old felt a sense of responsibility to give back to the community and support those in need.

“The least that I can do is do what I’m doing now,” Hurts said, per CBS News. “This is my duty.”