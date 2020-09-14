Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s exchange with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continued to blow up social media over the weekend, with #BleachBlondeBadBuiltButchBody trending on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and a variety of content creators getting in on the action.
The remixes keep coming
As people lent support to Crockett and even changed their usernames to match the alliterative phrase, the comments spawned several musical remixes; Crockett made a thread to collect them.
The INTERNET is UNdefeated! This thread is so that all the B6 songs can be consolidated into one space! Someone just sent me the first country song! I must admit I’ve had a number of Bops stuck in my head. Drop your fav 👇🏾. https://t.co/hTXYm2g0fI
In a move that was bound to happen, DJ BH Logic mashed up Crockett’s comments with the other viral diss of the year, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”
They not like us cuz!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb9osXThqk
Of course, that wasn’t the only hip-hop mix posted.
Reeeemixxxx 🔊🔥
🍿 https://t.co/nEEWMt3L8C pic.twitter.com/PnIFClaFxv
Comedian and AI storyteller King Willonius posted a Motown-infused interpretation of Crockett’s comments.
Bleach Blonde, Bad Built, Butch Body #kingwillonius pic.twitter.com/jwjZnv6v5K
And the songs continue to multiply. On Monday morning, Crockett retweeted a track from Pardon the Insurrection Podcast co-host Black Knight with an explicit content warning.
Ok the B6 songs aren’t slowing down, y’all are dropping them faster than Kendrick! I mean this song is READY for battle 😳. So many truths were dropped!
🧨 WARNING EXPLICIT CONTENT 🧨 https://t.co/3bm2l4uYoH
Crockett and colleague continue to stand up
Meanwhile, Crockett appeared on CNN on Friday to discuss the congressional dust-up. Crockett affirmed when asked if she had any regrets about her creative word choice against Greene, “I have no regrets, and I’ll tell you why. If you give her an inch, she’ll take a mile.“ Crockett explained that she was not elected “to be somebody’s doormat.”
Crockett: I have no regrets and I'll tell you why. If you give her an inch, she’ll take a mile… I was elected as a Representative of Congress but that doesn’t mean I’m supposed to be somebody’s doormat pic.twitter.com/r5ADtTA1T9
Several of Crockett’s House colleagues continue to have her back. California Democrat Robert Garcia said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is 100% to blame for starting the chaos and dysfunction during our Oversight hearing“ and called on the Georgia Republican “to apologize and be removed from her committees.“
Let’s be clear: Marjorie Taylor Greene is 100% to blame for starting the chaos and dysfunction during our Oversight hearing. She needs to apologize and be removed from her committees. pic.twitter.com/YpiivtePvz
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who defended Crockett during the committee meeting in a now-infamous “baby girl“ exchange with Greene, posted a series of tweets criticizing people who were “both sidesing“ the raucous exchange.
Here’s the problem with “both sidesing” the chaos that was the Republican Oversight hearing.
Republicans VOTED in cmte to allow the rhetoric that was used against Ms. Crockett last night.
Notice that when Dems have the majority, these things don’t happen.
It also gets worse… https://t.co/tZjb28IemQ
With Congress still bitterly divided amid an election year, legislative dust-ups will likely continue throughout the summer. If the past few days are any indication, the internet will not disappoint as social media finds entertainment in the drama.