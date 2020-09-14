Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s exchange with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continued to blow up social media over the weekend, with #BleachBlondeBadBuiltButchBody trending on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and a variety of content creators getting in on the action.

The remixes keep coming

As people lent support to Crockett and even changed their usernames to match the alliterative phrase, the comments spawned several musical remixes; Crockett made a thread to collect them.

In a move that was bound to happen, DJ BH Logic mashed up Crockett’s comments with the other viral diss of the year, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Of course, that wasn’t the only hip-hop mix posted.

Comedian and AI storyteller King Willonius posted a Motown-infused interpretation of Crockett’s comments.

And the songs continue to multiply. On Monday morning, Crockett retweeted a track from Pardon the Insurrection Podcast co-host Black Knight with an explicit content warning.

Crockett and colleague continue to stand up

Meanwhile, Crockett appeared on CNN on Friday to discuss the congressional dust-up. Crockett affirmed when asked if she had any regrets about her creative word choice against Greene, “I have no regrets, and I’ll tell you why. If you give her an inch, she’ll take a mile. Crockett explained that she was not elected “to be somebody’s doormat.”

Several of Crockett’s House colleagues continue to have her back. California Democrat Robert Garcia said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is 100% to blame for starting the chaos and dysfunction during our Oversight hearing and called on the Georgia Republican “to apologize and be removed from her committees.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who defended Crockett during the committee meeting in a now-infamous “baby girl exchange with Greene, posted a series of tweets criticizing people who were “both sidesing the raucous exchange.

With Congress still bitterly divided amid an election year, legislative dust-ups will likely continue throughout the summer. If the past few days are any indication, the internet will not disappoint as social media finds entertainment in the drama.

Jasmine Crockett