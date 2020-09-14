Meanwhile, Crockett appeared on CNN on Friday to discuss the congressional dust-up. Crockett affirmed when asked if she had any regrets about her creative word choice against Greene, “I have no regrets, and I’ll tell you why. If you give her an inch, she’ll take a mile.“ Crockett explained that she was not elected “to be somebody’s doormat.”

Crockett: I have no regrets and I'll tell you why. If you give her an inch, she’ll take a mile… I was elected as a Representative of Congress but that doesn’t mean I’m supposed to be somebody’s doormat pic.twitter.com/r5ADtTA1T9 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 18, 2024

Several of Crockett’s House colleagues continue to have her back. California Democrat Robert Garcia said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is 100% to blame for starting the chaos and dysfunction during our Oversight hearing“ and called on the Georgia Republican “to apologize and be removed from her committees.“

Let’s be clear: Marjorie Taylor Greene is 100% to blame for starting the chaos and dysfunction during our Oversight hearing. She needs to apologize and be removed from her committees. pic.twitter.com/YpiivtePvz — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) May 17, 2024

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who defended Crockett during the committee meeting in a now-infamous “baby girl“ exchange with Greene, posted a series of tweets criticizing people who were “both sidesing“ the raucous exchange.

Here’s the problem with “both sidesing” the chaos that was the Republican Oversight hearing. Republicans VOTED in cmte to allow the rhetoric that was used against Ms. Crockett last night. Notice that when Dems have the majority, these things don’t happen. It also gets worse… https://t.co/tZjb28IemQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2024

With Congress still bitterly divided amid an election year, legislative dust-ups will likely continue throughout the summer. If the past few days are any indication, the internet will not disappoint as social media finds entertainment in the drama.