By Friday morning, Crockett and Greene were trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtag #BleachBlondeBadBuiltButchBody, with plenty of people commenting on the congressional roasting.

“Now that was a read!” one user tweeted in part with a meme.

B6. #BleachBlondeBadBuiltButchBody Now that was a read!. Rep . Jamie Raskin wanted to laugh so bad!. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hi9IIa8NXe — Chioma. Imo princessa 💕👩🏻‍⚕️💊 💉🩺 (@Chiomabonny) May 17, 2024

“A legitimate question and a 3rd degree burn with the politeness of a Texan!” another shared alongside an Elmo “let it burn” GIF.

Bleach blonde bad built butch body! A legitimate question and a 3rd degree burn with the politeness of a Texan! Congrats Rep. Crockett! #bleachblondebadbuiltbutchbody pic.twitter.com/FRDU65GCzo — Risélng, LLC (@riselngevents) May 17, 2024

Some people pointed out the expressions of outspoken Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin as he tried not to laugh at Crockett’s comment.

The moment Raskin heard bleach blonde bad built butch body. pic.twitter.com/phln3b7KpF — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 17, 2024

Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz even got in on the fun, posting a mix of Crockett’s words morphing to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.”