In the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crocket has earned a reputation for calling out Republicans who step out of line. So when controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene came at her during a congressional hearing late Thursday night, Crockett dragged the MAGA-supporting representative and lit up social media.

During a U.S. House Oversight Committee meeting, Greene responded to Crockett’s question with, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” From there, the meeting went off the rails. Squad member Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., called for Greene’s comments to be stricken, calling it “absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?” After the Republican committee chair refused to chastise Greene for “engaging in personalities” — House-speak for unacceptable language about another person — Crockett hit back at Greene. 

“Just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said, “if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

'A 3rd degree burn with the politeness of a Texan!'

By Friday morning, Crockett and Greene were trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtag #BleachBlondeBadBuiltButchBody, with plenty of people commenting on the congressional roasting.  

“Now that was a read!” one user tweeted in part with a meme.

“A legitimate question and a 3rd degree burn with the politeness of a Texan!” another shared alongside an Elmo “let it burn” GIF.

Some people pointed out the expressions of outspoken Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin as he tried not to laugh at Crockett’s comment.

Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz even got in on the fun, posting a mix of Crockett’s words morphing to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.”

Online conservatives called out over ‘ghetto’ comments

Conservatives viewed the exchange differently. Several Greene supporters tweeted criticism of Crockett, calling her and the exchange “ghetto.”

Other social media users called out the racist dog whistling. One said, “We don’t have to engage the racists when they go with the only word they seem to know when a Black person checks one of em for disrespect.”

While some may continue to hurl insults online, hopefully, after Crockett’s reply, her Republican colleagues in Congress will think twice before insulting her to her face.

House of representativesJasmine Crockett