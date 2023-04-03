He discussed how he had lived in a “glass closet” throughout his career, emphasizing the importance of embracing authenticity, a journey he felt compelled to embark on at this point in his life.

“For people that really know me — my friends, my coworkers, some members of my family — this isn’t some huge surprise,” Hackett told Sunrise viewers. “I’ve been living in a glass closet for the most part, but now I wanted to let you out there, the viewers out there that wake up with me every morning, to know a little bit more about me.”

He continued, “I am so nervous right now — not gonna lie. This is no doubt the most people I’ve ever come out to at once. But what me and Alicia and John and CeCe and everyone here on Sunrise strives for is authenticity. And I can’t preach that without being my authentic self.”