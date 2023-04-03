At the time of the viral video, he was a student at Ron Clark Academy, a nonprofit middle school in Atlanta, Georgia. The school had received a $5 million donation from Oprah Winfrey in 2017.

“There was all this excitement around seeing someone who looks like you onscreen,” Kirk Brown, the school’s chief development and communications officer, told The Hollywood Reporter about the day the video was filmed. “We brought the kids together for a school meeting and [school founder] Mr. [Ron] Clark just made the announcement and said, ‘We’re all going to see Black Panther,’ and the kids went crazy. It was just the best reaction.”

“It was a whole experience leading up to that movie,” he added. “The kids had lessons on the science behind what they would see in the movie, the math behind it, there were cultural classes. African culture and heritage was infused throughout that experience for the kids.”