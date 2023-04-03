Jayden Perkins, 11, was a beloved dancer who studied at Chicago’s Gus Giordano Dance School on a full-merit scholarship and died protecting his pregnant mother, Blavity reported. Now, his instructors are inspired to create similar opportunities for his peers.
According to Book Club Chicago, a benefit show will be held at the school on Thursday to raise funds for the Jayden Perkins Memorial Scholarship to honor the young dancer, the first in 70 years to have a financial aid award named after him.
“This gives us the chance to always remember who Jayden was,” executive director Amy Giordano said. “He was always present and engaged, and for that you should be rewarded.”
As Blavity reported, Perkins was killed on March 13 while trying to protect his pregnant mother and unborn sibling from serial domestic abuser Crosetti Brand, 37, who forced his way inside their apartment. When police arrived at the scene, they found both the 11-year-old and his mother with stab wounds after being attacked.
The young boy suffered a single stab wound to the chest, and his mother had multiple stab wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, where Perkins was pronounced dead, and his mother and unborn sibling were treated and later released to recover at home.
Perkins’ death deeply impacted the Chicago community, as he was recognized for his exceptional talent as a student and dancer. He was a multi-faceted individual who participated in many activities.
Alongside his passion for dance, he also enjoyed playing football, excelled in mathematics and planned to showcase his acting prowess with a leading role in a school play.
With a scholarship in his honor, one of his former classmates will receive the award and a year of training, shoes, attire, travel to showcases and other expenses completely covered, Giordano said, per Book Club Chicago.