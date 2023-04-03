According to Variety, Carmichael, 36, initially touched on the topic with GQ magazine, raising doubts about the “legacy” Chappelle purportedly sought to safeguard.

“Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro?” Carmichael asked about Chappelle’s stance on trans people during a profile with the outlet. “That’s the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans s**t? It’s an odd hill to die on. And it’s like, ‘Hey, bro. Who the f**k are you? Who do you f**k? What do you like to do?'”

He continued, “Childish jokes aside, who the f**k are you?” Carmichael added. “It’s just kind of played. But he’s choosing to die on the hill. So, alright, let him.”