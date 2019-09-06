The Hollywood star, who faced four charges of assault, aggravated harassment and harassment, was not found guilty on all counts. The court determined that he’s not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree. The jury also ruled that Major is not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree.

Majors was arrested after he called 911 on March 25 and said he found his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari unconscious in their apartment. Police said they found Jabbari with multiple apparent injuries, including a laceration behind her ear, as well as a bruised and fractured finger.

As she testified in court, Jabbari said Majors injured her when they had an argument in a private car. According to Jabbari, the argument happened after she saw a text message on Majors’ phone that appeared to be inappropriate.

“Oh how I wish to be kissing you,” the message read, according to Jabbari’s testimony.

As Jabbari tried to take the phone from Majors, the actor allegedly pried his partner’s finger from the device, held her arm and right hand, then twisted her forearm and hit her on the head. Surveillance video from outside the car also showed Majors throwing Jabbari back into the car when she tried to get away. Majors’ defense team said their client was trying to stop Jabbari from getting hit by traffic.