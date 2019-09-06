Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of harassment and reckless assault in the third degree after a confrontation he had with his ex-girlfriend earlier this year. A six-person New York jury reached the verdict on Monday after deliberating for three days. Majors heard the verdict as he sat in court with his family members and his attorneys, as well as his girlfriend Meagan Good, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
The Hollywood star, who faced four charges of assault, aggravated harassment and harassment, was not found guilty on all counts. The court determined that he’s not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree. The jury also ruled that Major is not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree.
Majors was arrested after he called 911 on March 25 and said he found his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari unconscious in their apartment. Police said they found Jabbari with multiple apparent injuries, including a laceration behind her ear, as well as a bruised and fractured finger.
As she testified in court, Jabbari said Majors injured her when they had an argument in a private car. According to Jabbari, the argument happened after she saw a text message on Majors’ phone that appeared to be inappropriate.
“Oh how I wish to be kissing you,” the message read, according to Jabbari’s testimony.
As Jabbari tried to take the phone from Majors, the actor allegedly pried his partner’s finger from the device, held her arm and right hand, then twisted her forearm and hit her on the head. Surveillance video from outside the car also showed Majors throwing Jabbari back into the car when she tried to get away. Majors’ defense team said their client was trying to stop Jabbari from getting hit by traffic.
The state of New York brought the charges against Majors and the cases proceeded as a criminal trial. The 34-year-old star is now scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6 for his sentencing. Jabbari’s attorney, Ross Kramer, expressed relief after hearing the verdict.
“We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict,” Kramer said according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Ms. Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful. We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support.”
Majors was expected to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. After Monday’s verdict, however, Marvel Studios has decided to drop the actor and he is no longer set to appear in the projects that he was primed for, including The Kang Dynasty.
Previously, Majors’ talent manager, Entertainment 360, dropped the star, and his publicity firm, the Lede Company, had cut its relationship with the star.