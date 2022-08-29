Julez Smith was the star of Fashion Week Fall ’24 with his runway debut for LUAR. He took social media by storm with his good looks, powerful walk and cool confidence, which are indeed family traits.

“It came pretty naturally,” Smith told Vogue in a recent interview. “Growing up, my grandma was doing costumes for my auntie and my mom, and I think my mom is one of the best-dressed people in the world. I just wanted to be fly and keep up with them—but I wanted to be on the modeling side.”

As the only child of Solange Knowles and nephew to Beyoncé, Smith has been in the spotlight for all of his life. While being part of such a famous family could have catapulted him to success, Smith chose to break into the industry the old-fashioned way. He shared that he’s worked in the fashion industry for years as an “intern,” but his quest to model “never really worked out.”

After working with LUAR for a couple of months, he was asked to walk the runway.

“A week before the show, they were just like, ‘Come to the casting.’ So I went to the casting and I got it,” he said.

Smith spoke about his Southern upbringing, keeping him humble and fed well. He also enjoyed playing basketball, which was a major part of his life.

“I always wanted to play for the school that had the best team. I was really a hooper — I thought I was going to the NBA,” he said.