Now that the month of June has arrived, there is no denying summer 2024 is officially here. Most schools are out, the days are longer and vacation plans are in full swing. Besides the usual summer fun, you may be surprised just how much cultural and historical significance the month of June holds.

This month consists of several holidays like Father’s Day and Juneteenth, as well as being Pride Month. Many iconic figures in American history, the Black community and around the world were born in June plus many historic events went down during this month. See how much you know about the with this June trivia.

General June Trivia Questions

Question: June is named after which Roman goddess?

Answer: Juno

Question: What is the birthstone for the month of June?

Answer: Pearl, Alexandrite and Moonstone

Question: Which major astronomical event usually occurs around June 21st in the Northern Hemisphere?

Answer: The Summer Solstice

Question: What is the flower associated with the month of June?

Answer: Rose and Honeysuckle

Question: The June bug is also known by what other name?

Answer: May beetle

Question: Which two zodiac signs fall in the month of June?

Answer: Gemini and Cancer

What event throughout the month of June celebrates gay, lesbian, bisexual, trangender and other queer folk?

Answer: LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Question: Which planet in our solar system is sometimes referred to as the “June Morning Star”?

Answer: Venus

Question: What is the name of the meteor shower that peaks in late June?

Answer: The June Bootids

Question: What kind of full moon occurs in June?

Answer: The Strawberry Moon

Holidays and National Days in June

Question: In the United States, which observance on June 14th celebrates the adoption of the American flag?

Answer: Flag Day

Question: The United Nations has designated June 20th as what international observance day?

Answer: World Refugee Day

Question: June 8th is celebrated as what environmental awareness day?

Answer: World Oceans Day

Question: What day occurs on June 5th with the purpose of encouraging protecting the environment?

Answer: World Environment Day

Question: June 16th is celebrated as Youth Day in which African country, commemorating the Soweto Uprising?

Answer: South Africa

Question: Which country celebrates its national day on June 6th, known as “Sveriges nationaldag”?

Answer: Sweden

Question: June 21st is internationally recognized as which observance day promoting yoga?

Answer: International Yoga Day

Question: On June 2nd, Italy celebrates its national day, known as what?

Answer: Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica)

Question: What national holiday is celebrated in Portugal on June 10th, commemorating the death of a famous poet?

Answer: Portugal Day (Dia de Portugal), commemorating Luís de Camões

Question: What holiday takes place on the third Sunday in June in the United States?

Answer: Father’s Day

Question: Which African country observes its national day on June 25th, marking independence from Portugal?

Answer: Mozambique

Question: June 21st is celebrated as National Indigenous Peoples Day in which North American country?

Answer: Canada

Question: What is the European holiday called that celebrates the arrival of summer on the summer solstice?

Answer: Midsummer

On June 19, 1865, what significant event occurred in Galveston, Texas, now celebrated as Juneteenth?

Answer: The announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas

Events in June Trivia Questions

Question: June 6th is the anniversary of which significant World War II event?

Answer: D-Day, the Normandy Invasion

Question: What is the name of the meteorological phenomenon that often occurs in the deserts of the southwestern United States during June?

Answer: Haboob (a intense dust storm)

Question: Which famous battle took place on June 18, 1815?

Answer: The Battle of Waterloo

Question: Which major tennis tournament’s qualifying rounds often begin in late June?

Answer: Wimbledon

Question: June 21st is also recognized as what type of day celebrating music?

Answer: World Music Day (Fête de la Musique)

Question: Which famous speech was delivered by Robert F. Kennedy on June 6, 1966, at the University of Cape Town?

Answer: The “Ripple of Hope” speech

Question: On June 17, 1972, which scandal began with a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters?

Answer: The Watergate Scandal

Question: What famous trial began on June 15, 1215, resulting in the signing of a historic document in England?

Answer: The signing of the Magna Carta

Question: On June 28, 1914, what war did the assassination Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria spark the beginning of?

Answer: World War I

Famous Birthdays in June Trivia Questions

Question: Which famous American actress, known for her roles in “Some Like It Hot” and “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” was born on June 1, 1926?

Answer: Marilyn Monroe

Question: Which famous Black American actress and singer, known for her recent role in “The Color Purple,” was born on June 30, 1966?

Answer: Fantasia Barrino

Question: What notable Black American Olympic gold medalist sprinter, who raised his fist in a Black Power salute in 1968, was born on June 5, 1944?

Answer: John Carlos

Question: Which acclaimed actor, known for his roles in “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Driving Miss Daisy,” was born on June 1, 1937?

Answer: Morgan Freeman

Question: Which celebrated actress and singer, known for her roles in “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Martin,” was born on June 28, 1969?

Answer: Tichina Arnold

Question: Which notable rapper and songwriter, known for his albums “good kid, m.A.A.d city” and “DAMN.,” was born on June 17, 1987?

Answer: Kendrick Lamar