Despite the backlash to the video, other commenters came to the defense of the vice president and the cast of the show. “Our VP has fought for HBCUs forever and reps us every day,” a social media user wrote alongside a video montage of stories about Harris repping HBCUs and securing increased funding for the schools.

“Not defending anyone but for those calling this “pandering”: this ADW tour started at Kean University in NJ in October 2023, six months ago,” another social media user posted.

As noted, the cast has reunited, nearly 40 years after the show first aired, to embarked on a tour of HBCUs, and they are seeking to raise the profile and enrollment of these schools. The group, which includes Charnele Brown, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer and Glynn Turman, kicked off the tour in February with visits to Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College in Atlanta. Additional planned stops include Howard University, Tuskegee University and Alabama State University. The tour has received corporate sponsorship from Cisco and Wells Fargo, as well as backing from nonprofits Minds Matter and the Student Freedom Initiative.

With the presidential campaign in full swing, we can expect Harris and other members of the administration to continue their outreach to Black voters, who may be decisive again in this election. And as the importance of HBCUs and the burden of student debt remain key issues for young Black people, the A Different World cast is expected to continue to shine a spotlight on Black colleges and students around the country.