Vice President Kamala Harris recently gave heartfelt and colorfully worded advice to a group of Asian Americans, and her words have caused quite a stir on social media.
‘Kick that f***ing door down’
Harris gave her explicit advice while speaking at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit. Harris was featured in a conversation with comedian Jimmy Yang during the event, which comes during Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Advising the young people in the audience about pursuing their dreams, Harris told them, “We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t, and then you need to kick that f**king door down.”
Video of VP Kamala Harris: “We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t, and then you need to kick that fucking door down.”
The crowd laughs and cheers. https://t.co/HZ28NizfjT pic.twitter.com/Lf94l7QiOa
— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) May 13, 2024
‘Kicking doors down everyday!’
Harris’ remarks drew cheers and applause from her audience, with Yang proclaiming, “We gotta make T-shirts with that saying.” Online reaction was equally enthusiastic.
“Giving out real life advice!!!” one supporter tweeted with a Janet Jackson meme.
Giving out real life advice!!! pic.twitter.com/5eJCZ2g1Yh
— Thee Black Woman watching history be made 💛🐝 (@kimmy6192004) May 13, 2024
“Tell ’em MVP!” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison tweeted, adding, “I know I’ve had to kick a few down!”
Tell ‘em MVP! I know I’ve had to kick a few down! https://t.co/R3wcfaKcg0
— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) May 13, 2024
Dr. T. Smith posted about Harris: “From people questioning her job, her role to people intentionally pronouncing her name wrong… she’s kicking doors down everyday!”
Whew!…listen…This! #MadameVP…& she’s living this statement everyday. From people questioning her job, her role to people intentionally pronouncing her name wrong…she’s kicking doors down everyday! https://t.co/VyOjQa2rnW
— Dr. T. Smith (@TSmithED1219) May 13, 2024
‘Use of public profanity’
Some conservative outlets criticized Harris and her language. Fox News program The Five labeled the vice president “foul-mouthed ‘momala‘ in a segment that also criticized diversity initiatives and “people in the DEI crowd, which she represents.”
Kamala drops the F bomb! pic.twitter.com/TbUyLXNErh
— The Five (@TheFive) May 14, 2024
“An unprecedented use of public profanity by the @VP,” Newsmax’s James Rosen tweeted.
An unprecedented use of public profanity by the @VP https://t.co/DdGxSjVmSy
— James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) May 13, 2024
In response to some of the conservative criticism, the Lincoln Project — a Republican organization that opposes former President Donald Trump — posted a video montage of Trump using profanity in a variety of settings.
The vice president will make many more public appearances and speaking engagements as she and President Joe Biden seek reelection this year. Harris, the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to occupy the office of vice president, will rely on her background and her straight talk to mobilize and offer inspiration to a number of communities along the way.