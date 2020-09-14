Harris’ remarks drew cheers and applause from her audience, with Yang proclaiming, “We gotta make T-shirts with that saying.” Online reaction was equally enthusiastic.

“Giving out real life advice!!!” one supporter tweeted with a Janet Jackson meme.

Giving out real life advice!!! pic.twitter.com/5eJCZ2g1Yh — Thee Black Woman watching history be made 💛🐝 (@kimmy6192004) May 13, 2024

“Tell ’em MVP!” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison tweeted, adding, “I know I’ve had to kick a few down!”

Tell ‘em MVP! I know I’ve had to kick a few down! https://t.co/R3wcfaKcg0 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) May 13, 2024

Dr. T. Smith posted about Harris: “From people questioning her job, her role to people intentionally pronouncing her name wrong… she’s kicking doors down everyday!”