Kehlani is urging her fellow musicians to speak up for Palestine. The 29-year-old R&B singer called out her peers when she went to social media on May 27 and wrote a lengthy caption. Kehlani said in her post that the atrocities seen in Palestine is “f**king her up” and it should be “f**king a lot of y’all up.”
“You don’t draw a line at beheaded babies or people burnt alive after 7 months . . . of plenty of other atrocities ? idc about the roll out the formula the strategy the algorithm at this point i’m begging U TO BE PEOPLE,” she said. “BE A F**KIN HUMAN BEING.”
Kehlani said she has been seeking help from her loved ones and her therapist since October as she continues to be severely disturbed by the devastation in Palestine.
“I am feeling October levels of rage,” she said. “The disoriance that is this f**king industry. That is my peers of highly f**king platformed people, well-paid people who have already beat the f**king game. And you can’t stop for a second and recognize that we wouldn’t have anything that we have — nothing we do has a f**king purpose without people and you can’t turn the f**k around and reach back for people? You can’t speak? Disgusting.”
Kehlani has been continually speaking up for Palestine on social media. In an Instagram post on Christmas, Kehlani posted a graphic that states “Merry Christmas, Genocide Joe.”
“CEASEFIRE NOW. all we want for christmas is a Free Palestine & Sudan, Congo, Yemen.. aka every occupied place we had a hand in from the US war machine. @potus,” Kehlani wrote at that time.
Kehlani’s latest message comes shortly after Israel launched a missile attack on Rafah, Billboard reported. Dozens of Palestinians who were staying in the Tal As-Sultan area were injured or killed. Nearly 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, according to the Associated Press.