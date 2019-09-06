Kehlani is urging her fellow musicians to speak up for Palestine. The 29-year-old R&B singer called out her peers when she went to social media on May 27 and wrote a lengthy caption. Kehlani said in her post that the atrocities seen in Palestine is “f**king her up” and it should be “f**king a lot of y’all up.”

“You don’t draw a line at beheaded babies or people burnt alive after 7 months . . . of plenty of other atrocities ? idc about the roll out the formula the strategy the algorithm at this point i’m begging U TO BE PEOPLE,” she said. “BE A F**KIN HUMAN BEING.”