Houston pastor Keion Henderson is defending himself after the backlash he received for telling a woman to “hush” during a recent church service. Henderson, who told his side of the story when he appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on May 7, said he was trying to bring order at Houston’s Lighthouse Church “so people could hear God and not her.”

“What people have to understand is that every time you hear noise in church, it isn’t worship. And so, there has to be order,” Henderson told Hall, the news outlet CHRON reported.