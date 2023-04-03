According to Gothamist, Lee and his family arrived in the Big Apple on Thursday and started visiting different restaurants to review for his 15.4 million TikTok followers.

“Me and my family are in New York, fresh out the plane when I got this DM,” the 27-year-old said in the two-minute clip.

The video shows a screenshot of a direct message he received from a woman suggesting he try a salmon chopped cheese called the “2 Smoove” from Taste Budz Deli in Queens.