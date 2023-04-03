According to KPRC-TV, Ishmael Wilson is a college student and owner of HTX Food Plug in Houston. He posted a video on Nov. 20 to his TikTok account, just days before Lee and his family visited the city.

At the time, the ambitious business owner asked his followers to tag Lee to try his Flaming Hot Cheeto boudin balls. Wilson’s viral plea paid off, as he caught the food critic’s attention.

@htxfoodplug_ I would love for @keith_lee125 to pull up ! All my supporters Tag him below 💯 ♬ original sound – Htxfoodplug🤩

On Monday, the 27-year-old took to TikTok and stitched Wilson’s original video with an update — a taste test of the boudin balls.