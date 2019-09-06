Keke Palmer and DomiNque Perry have been dealing with a lot of drama in their respective romantic relationships lately, but the stars took a little time to show each other love and appreciation.
“Dominique appreciation day 😍,” Palmer wrote on Instagram. “I love you so much and I am so amazed at the beautiful loving person and mother you are.”
Palmer continued to rave about her friend as she posted a photo of Perry with her daughter, Zen.
“Anyone that sees the way Zenni lights up around you would know that to be true,” Palmer added. “Zen is the greatest reflection of the kind of person you are. She is funny, kind, patient and smart! All the things I’ve come to know and love you to be.”
The Nope star challenged others to tag a mother that deserves appreciation.
“I just wanted to say I’m proud of you and welcome others to say the same,” Palmer’s tribute to Perry continued. “From mother to mother YOU ROCK! It’s not easy but you make it look that way and I appreciate you in my life!”
Perry of course responded with her own loving words on Instagram.
“Keke appreciation post!” she wrote. “Sister, you are an amazing force and mother. Our babies are blood bound n so are we. I thank God for you coming into my life the way you did.”
Perry’s post featured a photo of Palmer and her son, Leodis.
“I give you honor as a strong hardworking and beautiful mother that you are. You’re such a light and special gifted soul,” Perry wrote. “Leo is so beyond lucky to have u as his muvaaaaaa! I praise you and lift you up even in your darkest hour. Here for you always.”
Palmer and Perry are uplifting each other at a time when they are both facing challenges in their personal lives. According to Vibe, Palmer recently filed for a restraining order from ex-boyfriend and father to her child, Darius Jackson, the father of her child. She is also fighting for full custody of their son.
As Blavity reported, the couple had a fallout earlier this year when Jackson went to social media to criticize the outfit Palmer wore at Usher’s concert in Las Vegas.
Perry has also requested full custody of her daughter after raising allegations of abuse against Sarunas Jackson, the father of her child.
We love seeing two Black women support and uplift each other!