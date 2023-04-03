We can soon add another literary work to Keke Palmer‘s impressive list of achievements.
The multihyphenate exclusively announced with People magazine that she would release a new book, Master of Me, in November. It follows her 2017 motivational memoir I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.
“This book means growth to me,” Palmer told the outlet. “It signifies the next chapter of my life. It imparts the wisdom I’ve learned with the earnesty of knowing that I’m still changing.”
“I am looking forward to having this book out in the world because I know we are all dealing with the same things,” Palmer continued. “We are all trying to love ourselves and learn ourselves.”
“This book is my honest revelations of how I’m staying afloat and my hope and desire is to not even necessarily ‘help’ readers but to share with them,” she said. “Sometimes we all feel alone but we aren’t. And even those of us who seem to be doing well still struggle.”
According to People, the text will also examine the Emmy winner‘s relationships, motherhood and career journey.
Master of Me is available for preorder and will be released on Nov. 19.