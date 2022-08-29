If there is anyone you should feel comfortable taking advice from, it’s Kenan Thompson. With a successful career spanning over 30 years, Thompson knows what he’s doing in the entertainment world. Now, his expertise is showing up in the automobile space.

Thompson has teamed up again with Autotrader, the nation’s leading online auto marketplace, to offer some of the same priceless advice to car buyers and sellers.

“I’ve loved cars since I was a kid,” he told Blavity in a recent interview.

Thompson’s confidence in working with the “big dogs” of digital auto sales stems from his knowledge of Autotrader’s reliability.

“They [Autotrader] are the number one as far as convenience is concerned. It’s the easiest tool out there with the concept of actual car delivery to your residence,” he said. “They have pretty much thought about everything in the buying process.”