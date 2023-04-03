Graduating students at Bowie State University welcomed a special guest during last Friday’s ceremony. Wanda Durant, the mother of NBA all-star Kevin Durant, delivered the 2024 commencement speech.
“OK. Let me just be Mama Durant. When I stand here and look at you graduates, I see myself, I see my sons,” she said, according to HBCU Gameday.
“See, I know what it takes to persevere. I came from the streets of Capitol Heights, Maryland. At the time it was the drug capital of the world,” she added.
Durant raised her family in Capitol Heights, Maryland, a town nearby Bowie.
“All of your success is not just for your glory. It’s for you to look back to those coming behind you. Continue to pave the way for them,” she said. “I had to raise two sons on my own when I was fearful and not knowing who I was or what I had to offer the world. I had to do what you did and continue to strive on.”
“I made a promise to them that we were going to have a plan. Not just dreams but a plan attached to it,” Durant added.
Congratulations, Bowie State University Class of 2024!🎓
We are so proud of your hard work and resilience. Thank you to our inspiring commencement speaker, Wanda Durant. As you step into this new chapter, remember you’ll always be part of the Bulldog family.
Go forth and shine… pic.twitter.com/STMk2WTvXt
— Bowie State University (@BowieState) May 24, 2024
The speaker currently serves as the president of the Durant Family Charitable Foundation, which helps youth from low-income backgrounds through educational, athletic and social programs. Durant has also been featured as a keynote speaker for organizations such as J.P. Morgan Chase and The Ford Foundation.
The Durant family has made giving back to the community one of their main goals. Last year, the basketball star committed $500,000 to help renovate the arena at BSU. The donation will help install a new basketball court, expand the seating capacity and provide support to the university athletics programs.