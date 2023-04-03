“OK. Let me just be Mama Durant. When I stand here and look at you graduates, I see myself, I see my sons,” she said, according to HBCU Gameday.

“See, I know what it takes to persevere. I came from the streets of Capitol Heights, Maryland. At the time it was the drug capital of the world,” she added.

Durant raised her family in Capitol Heights, Maryland, a town nearby Bowie.

“All of your success is not just for your glory. It’s for you to look back to those coming behind you. Continue to pave the way for them,” she said. “I had to raise two sons on my own when I was fearful and not knowing who I was or what I had to offer the world. I had to do what you did and continue to strive on.”

“I made a promise to them that we were going to have a plan. Not just dreams but a plan attached to it,” Durant added.