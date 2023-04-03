Kool & The Gang has had several members, many of whom joined the group years after its 1964 inception in Jersey City, New Jersey. However, the Hall of Fame news came after the passing of original members George Brown, Dennis Thomas and Ronald Bell.

Despite losing family and close friends, Robert Bell is grateful for being alive and witnessing their hard work being recognized.

“I was just talking about this to George’s wife,” Robert said. “The thing is, we go all the way back. It started with Spike Mickens, Claydes Smith, Dennis Thomas, George Brown and my brother Ronald. All my family is gone. I’m happy to be around though. We could have all been gone. [Singer] James “J.T.” Taylor is also part of this [induction]. He joined us in the Eighties, and we had a lot of hits with him as well.”

Bell and Taylor plan to reunite in Cleveland, but their plans have yet to be revealed. The pair joins other inductees like Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick and more.