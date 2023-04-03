She continued, “Luckily, standing up for myself in that moment, my daughter is here now. She went to get my doctor; my doctor said, ‘You’re 6-centimeters dilated, and we have to do an emergency C-section. But because I was so small, it wasn’t showing up on the machine. In that moment, I didn’t really recognize when people weren’t listening to me because I was young, because I am Black, because I am a woman.”

Pratt went on to say that the nurse dismissed her, but she emphasized that her child’s safety was more important. This experience highlights the ongoing challenges Black women encounter when seeking care from healthcare providers who are supposed to support and assist them.

Watch the episode below: