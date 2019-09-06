A 27-year-old Black woman was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy after calling 911 to report that her boyfriend was abusing her. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, Niani Finlayson made the call on Dec. 4 and said her boyfriend was not leaving her alone. The report adds that “screaming and sounds of a struggle” were heard during the call.

Bradley Gage, a lawyer for Finlayson’s family, said Finlayson’s ex-boyfriend was attacking his client and her 9-year-old daughter. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said officers arrived at the scene and saw Finlayson threatening her boyfriend with a “large kitchen knife.” According to the sheriff’s department, the 27-year-old said her boyfriend had pushed her child.

“Finlayson grabbed her boyfriend while holding the knife in an apparent attempt to stab him, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the LASD said, NPR reported. “Finlayson was struck by gunfire, fell to the floor, and dropped the knife.”