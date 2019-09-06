Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is facing a lawsuit for allegedly driving over a boy’s foot during a team event. Tamaria McRae, the mother of 12-year-old Angell Joseph, filed the complaint against Ball and the Hornets, WSOC-TV reported. McRae said the incident happened in October 2023 as her son and other fans approached the players as they were leaving the Hornets’ annual Purple and Teal Day.

“[Angell] was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my … give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?’ McRae said in an interview with WSOC-TV.