Latto celebrated Christmas early. The rapper led another philanthropic effort by donating over $350,000 in a toy drive on Saturday, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. It’s the third year the event was organized for the community in Clayton County, Georgia.
“We are ecstatic to bring back Christmas in Clayton for the third time,” District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson said in a news release. “This event allows us to give back to Clayton County residents and children just in time for the holidays.”
Anderson thanked the rapper for her participation. They both greeted children and gave away toys at the Clayton State University Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
“Words cannot express how amazing it is to have Latto return to Clayton County to help spread some holiday cheer throughout our community,” she added. “Her generosity is sincerely appreciated for our children and our community.”
Last year, Latto was honored with a key to the city of Rex in Clayton Country, as well as her own day on Dec. 18, coined “Latto Day.”
The Christmas celebration comes as the rapper released “The Grinch Freestyle” with Luh Tyler last week.