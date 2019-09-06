Zendaya, however, continued to work hard to find opportunities in the fashion industry. At age 18, the rising star appeared at the Met Gala for the first time, BuzzFeed News reported. Two years later, she was featured on the cover of American Vogue.

As she rose to fame, Zendaya caught the attention of the designer who turned her down early in her career, Roach said. However, the 27-year-old star decided to not wear anything from those brands.

“She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never,” Roach said. “The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract, so when I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”