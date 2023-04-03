Lewis Hamilton stood as an obvious model for this newfound interest in F1 via his love of fashion but also through his use of social media and his association with celebrities. In 18 seasons, he became the most titled driver of all time, with seven individual world championships, eight team titles with Mercedes and 103 Grand Prix victories.

Fashion brands deciding to sponsor F1 is therefore not that surprising. Luxury houses are inspired by the sport for their collections such as Dior’s Fall/Winter 2022 and Chanel’s Cruise 2023, while Ferrari debuted a fashion line during Milan Fashion Week in June 2021.